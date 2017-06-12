Tillerson, defending Trump policy, contradicted by his words

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's plans to slash spending on diplomacy won't be the only concern for lawmakers when Secretary of State Rex Tillerson appears before Congress this week to defend his department's proposed budget. They'll likely question him about seemingly contradictory foreign policy messages coming from the State Department and White House.

Tillerson and his agency have repeatedly appeared out of sync with Trump and the White House on critical matters, at the risk of sowing confusion among U.S. friends and foes.