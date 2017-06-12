UK police make new arrest in London Bridge attack inquiry

London police have made a new arrest in their investigation of the London Bridge terrorist attack.

Police said late Sunday night that a 19-year-old man had been arrested in the east London neighbourhood of Barking. He is being detained on suspicion of violating the Terrorism Act.

Police are holding six other men in the assault on the London Bridge area that claimed eight lives.

The suspects have not been identified or charged. Police have released 12 others who had been arrested in the early days of the investigation.

Three men carried out the vehicle and knife attack nine days ago. Dozens of people were injured before the three attackers were shot dead by police.