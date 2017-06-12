UN envoy: Central African Republic headed toward peace

The U.N. envoy for Central African Republic says the country is "on a path to incremental peace" that will be achieved if U.N. peacekeepes keep responding strongly against armed groups.

But Parfait Onanga-Anyanga told the Security Council Monday an upsurge in violence that erupted in May in several areas involving rival groups was very worrying, including "systematic aggression against peacekeepers."

He was presenting Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' latest report which said Central African Republic has oscillated recently between consolidating gains achieved since President Faustin Archange Touadera's election in February 2016, primarily in the capital Bangui, and "a serious deterioration of the security situation in other parts of the country."