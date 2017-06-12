US arrests former Panama president sought for extradition
MIAMI — U.S. authorities have arrested former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli on an extradition warrant from his country.
U.S. Marshals Service spokesman Manny Puri says Martinelli was in custody Monday evening at a federal detention
Martinelli is expected to appear before a judge for an extradition hearing.
The former president from 2009-2014 has denied wrongdoing and contends the case is political persecution by his successor.
In February, prosecutors in Panama also said they were seeking international help in detaining two of his sons in relation to an alleged scheme to launder bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.
