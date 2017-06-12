US board reopens asylum case of Guatemala immigrant

HARTFORD, Conn. — A U.S. immigration board has reopened the asylum request of an immigrant from Guatemala who was nearly deported last month before being granted a reprieve.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal announced Monday that the Board of Immigration Appeals is reopening the case of Luis Barrios, a married father of four who lives in Derby, Connecticut.

Barrios entered the U.S. illegally 25 years ago while fleeing violence in Guatemala. A judge ordered him deported in 1998 when he said he missed an asylum hearing because he wasn't notified.