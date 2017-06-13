AP FACT CHECK: Pence's Obamacare 'death spiral' chart

WASHINGTON — Vice-President Mike Pence is helping his boss make a case that "Obamacare" is in a "death spiral."

Pence made that argument Tuesday at the Health and Human Services Department.

He says only 10.3 million people are enrolled this year in the subsidized health insurance markets, not the 23 million projected for 2017 when the law came into effect. An AP Fact Check finds his numbers are right. But he leaves out the fact that the other major arm of President Barack Obama's law — Medicaid expansion — is covering an estimated 12 million people.

Together, Medicaid expansion and subsidized private health insurance have reduced the number of uninsured by about 20 million people. That's brought the uninsured rate to a low of about 9 per cent , according to the government.