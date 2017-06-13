Britain's Prince William and Kate to visit Poland, Germany

LONDON — Kensington Palace says the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make five-day visit to Poland and Germany in a trip seen as a goodwill mission amid the rancour surrounding Britain's pending departure from the European Union.

Prince William and his wife, the former Kate Middleton, have not toured Poland before on behalf of the government, though the second in line to the throne travelled to Germany last summer for a series of events honouring members of the British armed services.

The trip begins July 17 in Warsaw, Poland's capital, and will include a stop in Gdansk.

In Germany, the royals will visit Berlin, Heidelberg and Hamburg in Germany.