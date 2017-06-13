Chechen who arranged Politkovskaya killing dies in prison

MOSCOW — The man convicted of organizing the 2006 killing of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya has died in prison.

Russian news agencies on Tuesday cited corrections officials as saying Lom-Ali Gaitukayev died on Saturday at a prison hospital in the Vologda region. No cause was stated for his death, but the reports quoted his lawyers as saying he had suffered a chronic illness. His age was not stated.

Politkovskaya, a strong critic of President Vladimir Putin and of Russia's actions in the wars in Chechnya, was shot to death in the elevator of her Moscow apartment building.