Citing Mideast, Swiss to tighten monitoring of aid outlays
GENEVA — Switzerland's foreign minister says his country will step up monitoring of its humanitarian aid activities and its support for non-governmental groups "with particular attention on the Middle East."
Didier Burkhalter spoke as news reports over the weekend said Switzerland is re-evaluating funding it gives to an organization in the West Bank city of Ramallah that contributed money to a women's
Speaking Tuesday in parliament's upper house, Burkhalter said Switzerland will make sure its contracts will do more to block discrimination, racism and incitement of hatred, and will involve a deeper political "risk analysis."
The Swiss parliament is considering a measure aimed to cut off misuse of public funds for racist, anti-Semitic or hateful ends.