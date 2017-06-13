Cops: Woman at anti-Shariah rally attacked police horse

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Philadelphia woman is jailed on charges she attacked a police horse during a weekend demonstration against Shariah law in Pennsylvania's capital city.

Twenty-three-year-old Lisa Joy Simon was jailed Tuesday on charges including aggravated assault and taunting a police animal. Harrisburg police say she hit a state trooper's horse in the neck with a flag pole that had a nail protruding from it. Neither the horse nor the trooper was badly injured.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Simon, who faces a preliminary hearing July 6.