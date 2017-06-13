Defence rests in teen texting suicide trial
A
A
Share via Email
TAUNTON, Mass. — The
Michelle Carter is accused in the 2014 suicide of her 18-year-old boyfriend, Conrad Roy III. He was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning after a barrage of text messages from the then 17-year-old Carter encouraging him to take his own life.
Carter's lawyers argued that Roy had a history of depression and suicide attempts and was determined to end his own life. He said Carter initially tried to talk him out of his plan and urged him to get professional help.
Carter did not testify.
Closing arguments are scheduled Tuesday afternoon.
A judge will decide the case. Carter waived her right to a jury trial.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Dartmouth councillor to 'actively' ask about security cameras with police after Chelsie Probert homicide
-
Vancouver man dies after pistol shooting competition accident
-
Thousands of bees dead after vandals destroy hives, gardens belonging to Halifax youth project
-
In housing crunch, 15,000 to 28,000 Toronto homes sit empty, says new city report