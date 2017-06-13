Egyptian committee approves transfer of islands to Saudis

CAIRO — An Egyptian parliamentary committee has voted to approve the transfer of two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia under a 2016 agreement with Riyadh.

Tuesday's vote in the legislative and constitutional committee — 35 for, 8 against — is an important step toward the approval of the agreement by the full house, virtually a foregone conclusion given that an overwhelming majority of the chamber's 596 members support President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

The vote came on the third day of an often raucous debate by committee members, who exchanged accusations of treason and occasionally came close to blows.