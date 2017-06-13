Egyptian committee approves transfer of islands to Saudis
CAIRO — An Egyptian parliamentary committee has voted to approve the transfer of two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia under a 2016 agreement with Riyadh.
Tuesday's vote in the legislative and
The vote came on the third day of an often raucous debate by committee members, who exchanged accusations of treason and occasionally came close to blows.
Egypt's government says the islands are Saudi but were placed in Egyptian custody in the 1950s for protection against a possible Israeli attack. Critics say surrendering them is an act of treason.
