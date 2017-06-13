Ex-official who spent dead wife's Social Security sentenced

TRENTON, N.J. — A former New Jersey municipal official who collected Social Security benefits paid to his wife for more than four years after she died has been spared a prison term.

Brian Unger was sentenced Monday to two years of probation. He must pay $83,000 in restitution.

Unger is a former Long Branch city councilman who now lives in Puerto Rico. He pleaded guilty in October to a theft charge.

Federal prosecutors say Unger's wife began collecting Social Security disability benefits in March 2008.