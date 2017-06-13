Finnish PM starts talks with secessionists to stay in power
A
A
Share via Email
TALLINN, Estonia — Finland's prime minister has started talks to expand his government after his
Prime Minister Juha Sipila says he could include the New Alternative group created Tuesday when some 20 people, or nearly half The Finns' members in Parliament, split from the party.
Tuesday's move will enable Sipila's government to carry on, as it would command 106 seats in the 200-seat Parliament.
Sipila's centrists and his conservative coalition partner said Monday they have nothing in common with Jussi Halla-aho, the new leader of The Finns, who has been convicted several times of hate speech.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Thousands of bees dead after vandals destroy hives, gardens belonging to Halifax youth project
-
Vancouver man dies after pistol shooting competition accident
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia, damaging winds, large hail possible
-
'We are just so proud of him:' Sidney Crosby by the numbers after latest Stanley Cup win