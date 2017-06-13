Former Panama fighting extradition from US in spying case

MIAMI — A former president of Panama is fighting an effort to send him from the U.S. back to his homeland to face charges in a case of political espionage.

Ricardo Martinelli made his initial appearance Tuesday before a federal judge in Miami following an arrest on an extradition warrant from Panama. The judge set a June 20 hearing to determine if former president can be released on bond as he challenges extradition.

Martinelli was arrested Monday at the request of Panama's government.