French Spiderman climbs 29-story Spanish hotel without ropes

BARCELONA, Spain — French urban climber Alain Robert has scaled a 29-story hotel in Barcelona with his bare hands and in just 20 minutes.

Footage released Tuesday showed 54-year-old Robert, who is known as the "French Spiderman," climbing the 114 metres (374 feet) of the Melia Barcelona Sky hotel without a safety harness.

Robert claimed to have reached the top of the glass-and-steel skyscraper in 20 minutes on Monday, according to his YouTube channel.

He was questioned by police on reaching the top, but was released without charge.