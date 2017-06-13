Germany: number of Britons granted citizenship quadruples
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — German authorities say the number of Britons granted German citizenship quadrupled last year as Britain voted to leave the European Union, though they were still only a small fraction of newly naturalized Germans.
The Federal Statistical Office said Tuesday that 2,865 Britons became German citizens in 2016. That's 361
Britons were, however, still a relatively small group. In all, 110,383 people were given German citizenship, a 2.9
Turks were the biggest group, with 16,290 becoming German — a 17.3
Foreigners can apply for German citizenship after eight years' residence. Nationals of other EU countries and Switzerland can keep their existing passports.