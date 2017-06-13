Great Lakes levels expected to be highest in decades
A
A
Share via Email
DETROIT — A wet spring season has experts predicting that summer water levels for the Great Lakes could be higher than normal and above last year's mark through early fall.
The Great Lakes Hydraulics and Hydrology Office at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Detroit District announced Monday in its six-month water level forecast that summer water levels on lakes Superior, Michigan-Huron, St. Clair and Erie will be at their highest since 1996-1998.
The group's forecast data also shows that as of Sunday, Lake Ontario is up nearly 3 feet (nearly 1
Year-round recording of Great Lakes water levels has occurred since 1918.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Vancouver man dies after pistol shooting competition accident
-
Thousands of bees dead after vandals destroy hives, gardens belonging to Halifax youth project
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia, damaging winds, large hail possible
-
In housing crunch, 15,000 to 28,000 Toronto homes sit empty, says new city report