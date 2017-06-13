Hungary passes bill regulating foreign-funded NGOs

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary's parliament has approved a law regulating civic groups which receive foreign funding.

The bill passed Tuesday by the governing parties led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban compels groups getting more than around $26,200 a year from abroad to register the fact with the courts and announce in most of their online and printed publications that they are foreign-funded.

Non-governmental organizations will also have to list any foreign sponsors giving them more than some $1,800 a year.

Amendments to the bill took into account some of the recommendations made by the Venice Commission, a European group of legal experts, but most of the disputed regulations remained in place.