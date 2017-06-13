In Sweden, truck rams cab, truck driver flees
A
A
Share via Email
STOCKHOLM — Swedish police say a truck has rammed into a cab in Stockholm and fled from the scene.
Police said Tuesday in a statement that one person, possibly the taxi driver, was injured.
Police said officers, including some aboard a helicopter, were searching for the truck driver. Ambulances and fire fighters were at the scene.
Swedish media say several vehicles were hit in the incident.
On April 7, the driver of a stolen truck killed five pedestrians and injured 14 in central Stockholm.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia, damaging winds, large hail possible
-
Thousands of bees dead after vandals destroy hives, gardens belonging to Halifax youth project
-
Thousands of bees dead after vandals destroy hives, gardens belonging to Halifax youth project