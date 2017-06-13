News / World

In Sweden, truck rams cab, truck driver flees

STOCKHOLM — Swedish police say a truck has rammed into a cab in Stockholm and fled from the scene.

Police said Tuesday in a statement that one person, possibly the taxi driver, was injured.

Police said officers, including some aboard a helicopter, were searching for the truck driver. Ambulances and fire fighters were at the scene.

Swedish media say several vehicles were hit in the incident.

On April 7, the driver of a stolen truck killed five pedestrians and injured 14 in central Stockholm.

