Indiana mother who killed 2 children faces new murder charge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A prosecutor has filed a new murder charge against an Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to fatally smothering her two children.

Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards also filed a weapons charge against 30-year-old Amber Pasztor of Fort Wayne in the September slaying of her former neighbour , 66-year-old Frank Macomber.

Court documents say Pasztor has admitted shooting Macomber in the head and leaving his body in woods near her parents' home in Allen County.