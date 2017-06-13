Israel considers closing Al-Jazeera

JERUSALEM — An Israeli official says that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering shutting down the local offices of Arab satellite broadcaster Al-Jazeera.

If taken, the move would follow a crackdown by moderate Sunni countries against Qatar, which have accused the energy-rich country, and the Qatari-backed channel, of supporting violent groups across the region.

The Israeli official confirmed Tuesday that government ministries have begun exploring whether it would be possible to shutter the channel, but said no decisions have been made. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter with the media and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Israel has long accused Al-Jazeera of being biased against it.