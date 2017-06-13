Israel says ties restored with New Zealand after spat

JERUSALEM — Israel's prime minister says the diplomatic crisis with New Zealand over a U.N. resolution condemning Israeli settlements is over.

Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he spoke with the Prime Minister of New Zealand Bill English a few days ago. He said Israel's ambassador will return to New Zealand following the conversation.

New Zealand, along with Senegal, Venezuela and Malaysia, co-sponsored a U.N. Security Council resolution in December condemning Jewish settlement construction in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, territory Israel captured in the 1967 war from Jordan that Palestinians claim for a state.

The move prompted Netanyahu to recall ambassadors from New Zealand and Senegal.

Venezuela's ties with Israel were severed by Hugo Chavez in 2009. Malaysia has no diplomatic ties to Israel.