Lady Brexit meets Monsieur Europe: May, Macron to have talks

PARIS — British Prime Minister Theresa May is meeting France's president on her first foreign trip since a catastrophic election that weakened her leadership as Britain heads into tough talks on quitting the EU.

The two are on opposite fronts of the Brexit negotiations — French President Emmanuel Macron wants the remaining EU nations to stand tough and unite even more closely as Britain leaves.

But May and Macron want to deepen counterterrorism co-operation after a string of attacks hit both of their countries, and they want tech companies to better police online extremism.