Lady Brexit meets Monsieur Europe: May, Macron to have talks
PARIS — British Prime Minister Theresa May is meeting France's president on her first foreign trip since a catastrophic election that weakened her leadership as Britain heads into tough talks on quitting the EU.
The two are on opposite fronts of the Brexit negotiations — French President Emmanuel Macron wants the remaining EU nations to stand tough and unite even more closely as Britain leaves.
But May and Macron want to deepen counterterrorism
The two leaders are to watch a France-England football match that will
Thousands of bees dead after vandals destroy hives, gardens belonging to Halifax youth project
