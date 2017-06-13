New Mexico city considers plan for $35M airport terminal

SANTA FE, N.M. — Officials in one of the Southwest's most notable tourist destinations are developing plans for a $35 million passenger terminal at the Santa Fe Municipal Airport.

Mayor Javier Gonzales' administration is crafting the proposal but financing for the five-year project — which includes roads, parking lots and aircraft parking ramps — hasn't been sorted out.

The proposal is part of a larger effort by Santa Fe to boost air traffic, making the city-owned airport an economic development hub.

Aviation officials say the current terminal is more than 60 years old and cramped. About 154,000 passengers pass through the airport annually on flights connecting to Dallas, Denver and Phoenix.