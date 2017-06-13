Official: Small blast at British base police HQ in Cyprus
NICOSIA, Cyprus — A British spokesman in Cyprus says an explosion at the police headquarters of a U.K. military base has slightly injured one policeman and caused minor structural damage.
Kristian Gray said Tuesday that authorities are treating the pre-dawn explosion at Dhekelia Garrison near Cyprus' southeastern coast as a criminal matter.
Britain retained two military bases after the east Mediterranean island gained independence from British colonial rule in 1960.
