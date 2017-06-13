Official: Students not involved in altering pro-Trump photos
WALL, N.J. — The superintendent of a New Jersey school district where yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on their clothing says it doesn't appear that students were involved.
Wall Township School Superintendent Cheryl Dyer says the district's investigation is ongoing. But she told NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2rn4hUT) there's "no evidence" so far to suggest students played a role in making the changes.
The district also is probing why a Trump quote submitted by the freshman class president wasn't included under her photo while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president's photo.
The teacher who served as the yearbook adviser has been suspended with pay, but district officials have not said why they took that action.
