Panama's switch from Taiwan to China hammered out quickly

PANAMA CITY — Panamanian officials say the decision to break diplomatic relations with Taiwan in favour of China was put in motion nearly a month ago — though the roots go back years.

Two Panamanian officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the negotiations say the two sides began meeting a few weeks ago.

They say China agreed to solve one problem by helping about 80 Panamanians who've been studying at universities in Taiwan.

The officials said Tuesday that Panama didn't ask for any major infrastructure projects. China is already a major investor in the country.

Panamanian government spokesman Manuel Dominguez says Panama made the move to boost its economy.