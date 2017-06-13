Police: Officer shot while serving warrant in Virginia
A
A
Share via Email
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An officer has been shot while serving a search warrant in Virginia but is expected to recover.
Media outlets report that Virginia Beach Police spokeswoman Master Police Officer Tonya Pierce says the officer was shot Tuesday morning while serving a search warrant and someone is barricaded inside the home.
Pierce says authorities announced that they were entering a home and the officer was shot as they entered. She says the officer's injury is not considered life-threatening.
Pierce says police are working to get the person to come out of the home. She says authorities have asked
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Thousands of bees dead after vandals destroy hives, gardens belonging to Halifax youth project
-
Vancouver man dies after pistol shooting competition accident
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia, damaging winds, large hail possible
-
'We are just so proud of him:' Sidney Crosby by the numbers after latest Stanley Cup win