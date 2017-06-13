Puerto Rico Innocence Project wins new murder trial for 2

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Innocence Project in Puerto Rico has obtained a new trial for two men sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in 1992 of killing a woman and her two young children.

A judge on Tuesday said Juan Melendez and Antonio Ramos should have the right to prove their innocence using DNA evidence.

The ruling comes more than a year after Puerto Rico's former governor approved a law that allows convicts to request DNA analyses based on new evidence or on evidence that was never analyzed or questioned at trial.

It is the second case the Innocence Project in Puerto Rico has taken on. It recently helped free three men found guilty of a 1988 murder.