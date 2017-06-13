Romania: ex-leaders to stand trial in 1990 protests deaths

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's general prosecutors' office says former President Ion Iliescu, ex-prime minister Petre Roman and others will stand trial over the deaths of four people when coal miners violently broke up an anti-government protest in 1990.

A statement Tuesday said they are charged with crimes against humanity in the deaths and injuries during the June 1990 anti-government protests. Some 1,390 people were injured when tens of thousands of club-wielding miners descended on Bucharest and crushed the demonstrations.

The statement said the group "agreed to stage a violent attack against demonstrators" peacefully protesting for democracy. It said government forces illegally used "weapons of war" to shoot demonstrators.