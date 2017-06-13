SC Rep. Gowdy takes gavel as House oversight chairman

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy, who led a two-year investigation into the deadly 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya, is the new chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

House Republicans elected Gowdy, R-S.C., on Tuesday to replace Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who's leaving Congress at the end of the month. The vote follows a recommendation by a GOP steering committee last week. Gowdy assumed the chairman's gavel immediately following the vote.

Gowdy, 52, a former state and federal prosecutor, led the Benghazi inquiry that focused on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and was an outspoken critic of the Obama administration.