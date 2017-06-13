Shots fired at Munich subway station during police check
BERLIN — German police say shots have been fired at a subway station in a suburb of Munich.
Munich police spokesman Michael Riehlein told The Associated Press that the incident occurred Tuesday morning when police were carrying out a check at the Unterfoehring subway station.
He says during the check a weapon was fired but could not immediately say whether it was fired by police or by a suspect.
He says he had no immediate reports of injuries but that ambulances were being sent to the scene.
Riehlein says there is no danger to the wider public.
