Student who writes on racial tension suspended over yearbook

PRINCETON, N.J. — A black student who has written about racial tension at her New Jersey high school has been suspended after submitting a yearbook photo that included artwork that contained a racial slur and images of lynchings.

Newsworks (http://bit.ly/2sYb2JS ) reports Jamaica Ponder was suspended from Princeton High School on Monday because of the photo. It shows her with a group of friends in her home, where work from an art exhibition her father produced about race hangs on the wall.

Ponder says submitting a photo with the racial slur in the background was an oversight. Two letters of the word are obscured in one painting, and the other is small.