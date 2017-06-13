The Latest: Alaska volcano sees another short eruption
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on eruptions at Alaska's Bogoslof Volcano (all times local):
9 a.m.
The Alaska Volcano Observatory says a volcano in the Aleutian Islands has erupted again.
The observatory says Bogoslof (BOH-gohs-lawf) Volcano erupted for six minutes starting at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday.
Satellite images of an ash cloud were not immediately available and the observatory could not estimate its height.
The eruption followed a series of explosive events at the volcano Monday night and the Aviation Color Code remains at "warning" level.
Ash from Aleutian volcanos is a threat airliners operating between North America and Asia when a cloud rises above 20,000 feet (6,096
Lower-level winds were expected to push a cloud northwest into the Bering Sea. Higher level winds could push ash southeast into the Gulf of Alaska.
The volcano is 850 miles (1,368
8:20 a.m.
Short eruptions of an Alaska volcano sent up ash clouds in the Aleutian Islands.
The first eruption of Bogoslof (BOH-gohs-lawf) Volcano began at 5:47 p.m. Monday and lasted nine minutes.
The Alaska Volcano Observatory says a series of explosive events followed lasting 10 to 30 minutes.
They emitted volcanic clouds that rose to 25,000 feet (7,620
The Aviation Color Code was raised to red or "warning" level.
Ash from Aleutian volcanos is a threat airliners operating between North America and Asia when a cloud rises above 20,000 feet (6,096
The observatory says the last pulse of activity ended at 8:35 p.m.
Bogoslof has erupted periodically since mid-December.
The observatory says additional explosions producing high-altitude volcanic clouds could occur at any time.