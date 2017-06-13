The Latest: Alaska volcano sees another short eruption

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on eruptions at Alaska's Bogoslof Volcano (all times local):

9 a.m.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory says a volcano in the Aleutian Islands has erupted again.

The observatory says Bogoslof (BOH-gohs-lawf) Volcano erupted for six minutes starting at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday.

Satellite images of an ash cloud were not immediately available and the observatory could not estimate its height.

The eruption followed a series of explosive events at the volcano Monday night and the Aviation Color Code remains at "warning" level.

Ash from Aleutian volcanos is a threat airliners operating between North America and Asia when a cloud rises above 20,000 feet (6,096 metres ).

Lower-level winds were expected to push a cloud northwest into the Bering Sea. Higher level winds could push ash southeast into the Gulf of Alaska.

The volcano is 850 miles (1,368 kilometres ) southwest of Anchorage.

___

8:20 a.m.

Short eruptions of an Alaska volcano sent up ash clouds in the Aleutian Islands.

The first eruption of Bogoslof (BOH-gohs-lawf) Volcano began at 5:47 p.m. Monday and lasted nine minutes.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory says a series of explosive events followed lasting 10 to 30 minutes.

They emitted volcanic clouds that rose to 25,000 feet (7,620 metres ) and dissipated within 30 minutes.

The Aviation Color Code was raised to red or "warning" level.

The observatory says the last pulse of activity ended at 8:35 p.m.

Bogoslof has erupted periodically since mid-December.