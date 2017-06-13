The Latest: Cuomo: US-Canadian board too late on lake flow

GREECE, N.Y. — The Latest on flooding in upstate New York communities along Lake Ontario (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is again blasting the U.S.-Canadian panel that controls the outflow of water from Lake Ontario, saying the agency bears much of the blame for flooding in New York's lakeside communities.

The Democrat, speaking during the first of two news conferences scheduled in the Rochester area Tuesday, says that the International Joint Commission "pulled the trigger too late" on increasing the flow of water from the lake into the St. Lawrence River. The lake and river levels are controlled partly by releases from a hydropower dam on the river.

Cuomo spoke in the yard of one of the "hundreds and hundreds" of lakeshore homes and businesses that have been damaged by flooding that began earlier this spring.

During a visit to the Rochester area in late May, Cuomo said the IJC "blew it."

___

7:39 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is returning to the Rochester area to visit areas along the Lake Ontario shoreline impacted by recent flooding.

The Democrat is scheduled to be at a park in the Monroe County town of Greece late Tuesday morning before heading east to a marina in Sodus Point in neighbouring Wayne County.

Both counties have seen some of the worst damage from flooding that began earlier this spring during heavy rains. Some lakeside residents and local officials have blamed the flooding on the international board that governs outflows from Lake Ontario into the St. Lawrence River.