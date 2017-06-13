The Latest: Lawyers say deputy, spouse unfairly singled out

HOUSTON — The Latest on a Texas sheriff's deputy and her husband being indicted on murder charges in the death of a man they restrained (all times local):

Defence attorneys say prosecutors rushed to judgment in indicting a Houston-area sheriff's deputy and her husband in the death of a man after a confrontation outside a restaurant.

Harris County Deputy Chauna Thompson and her husband, Terry Thompson, made their initial court appearance Tuesday.

After the brief hearing, their attorneys said the Thompsons are being singled out because Chauna Thompson works in law enforcement.

Harris County District Attorney's Office spokesman David Mitcham disputes that argument, saying prosecutors are dedicated to an orderly process in the case.

Authorities say Terry Thompson confronted John Hernandez on May 28 after seeing him urinate in public outside a Houston-area restaurant.

Chauna Thompson was off-duty at the time. She arrived later to help subdue Hernandez, who died three days later.

Dozens of protesters rallied against a Texas sheriff's deputy and her husband as the couple made their first court appearance on murder charges in the death of a man they restrained during a late-night confrontation.

Harris County deputy Chauna Thompson and her husband, Terry, appeared in a Houston courtroom Tuesday. They didn't enter a plea and said little during the hearing.

Outside the courthouse, several dozen protesters held signs saying "Justice for John," referring to 24-year-old John Hernandez, who died three days after the May 28 altercation.

Authorities say Terry Thompson confronted an intoxicated Hernandez after seeing him urinate in public outside a Houston-area restaurant.

Chauna Thompson, who was off-duty, arrived later to help subdue Hernandez.