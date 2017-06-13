The Latest: Macron: Door still open for UK to remain in EU

PARIS — The Latest on meeting between leaders of France and Britain (all times local):

8:35 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron says that the door is still open for the U.K. to remain in the European Union.

Macron stressed in a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May that "the decision has been taken by the sovereign British people. I do respect that."

He said that from a European point of view, as long as the negotiations are not over, there is still a possibility to change the course of the events.

Britain voted to leave the European Union in a referendum last year.

___

8:25 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says that the U.K. and France will work together to press internet companies to reduce extremist material online.

May said they will look at creating legal liability for internet companies if they fail to do so.

With French President Emmanuel Macron by her side, May said the countries will do more to "stamp out this evil."

She said major internet companies have failed to live up to prior commitments to do more to prevent extremists from finding a "safe space" online.

France and Britain have experienced several Islamic extremist attacks in the past few years.

___

8:20 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron says that he wants Brexit negotiations to start as soon as possible, following a working dinner with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

May arrived in Paris with her leadership hobbled by a catastrophic election last week just as Britain heads into tough talks on leaving the European Union.

British officials have suggested they won't be able to formally start Brexit negotiations next week as planned.

Macron said he wants the negotiations to be led and co-ordinated by a European mission.

___

9:30 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is meeting France's president on her first foreign trip since a catastrophic election that weakened her leadership as Britain heads into tough talks on quitting the EU.

The two are on opposite fronts of the Brexit negotiations — French President Emmanuel Macron wants the remaining EU nations to stand tough and unite even more closely as Britain leaves.

But May and Macron want to deepen counterterrorism co-operation after a string of attacks hit both of their countries, and they want tech companies to better police online extremism.