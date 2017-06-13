The Latest: McCain slams Pentagon for Afghan policy delay
WASHINGTON — The Latest on
11 a.m.
Sen. John McCain is criticizing Pentagon leaders for not finding a new way ahead for the 16-year-old war in Afghanistan. He is telling
Mattis told the Senate Armed Services Committee Tuesday that he will provide details on a new strategy for the war in mid-July. But he said he recognizes the urgency of the matter and that McCain's criticism is fair.
Mattis said the U.S. is not winning the war there and that the military is taking steps to make certain America doesn't pay a price for the delay in the new plan. He did not say what those steps are.
The Taliban has been making gains in Afghanistan.
___
4:30 a.m.
Testifying Monday before the House Armed Services Committee, Mattis took aim at lawmakers for repeatedly approving short-term spending measures that provide too little money and lack the authority the services need to prepare their troops. He also faulted Capitol Hill for not repealing a law that limits
Mattis said: "Congress as a whole has met the present challenge with lassitude, not leadership."
He called Pyongyang's push for nuclear weapons "a clear and present danger."
