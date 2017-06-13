The Latest: Snyder, leaders strike deal on pensions, budget

LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on the state budget and teacher pension legislation (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

Gov. Rick Snyder and Republican legislative leaders have reached a budget deal that includes changing Michigan's teacher retirement system to coax new employees into a 401(k)-only plan.

They made the announcement Tuesday afternoon after a meeting at the Capitol.

Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof and House Speaker Tom Leonard plan to brief their Republican caucuses on the agreement. Details are expected to be released later in the day.

New school workers currently qualify for a blended pension-401(k) plan. Under the plan being finalized, new hires would default into a 401(k) unless they choose a different hybrid plan that could ask them to pay more.

___

11:10 a.m.

Gov. Rick Snyder and Republican legislative leaders are finalizing more pieces of a tentative deal to restructure Michigan's teacher retirement system to coax new employees into a 401(k)-only plan.

They reported progress after meeting Tuesday. The talks may resume in the afternoon and are tied to completing the next state budget.

A key issue is how a pension option could be closed to newly hired teachers in the future.

Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof says "safeguards" are needed so closure could occur if the system becomes underfunded and employees could pay more to help shore it up.