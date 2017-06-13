Trump to host new South Korean president at White House

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will welcome the president of South Korea to the White House in late June.

The White House said in a statement Tuesday that Trump will host President Moon Jae-in for two days of meetings beginning June 29.

The White House says Trump and Moon "will also co-ordinate on North Korea-related issues, including countering the growing North Korean nuclear and missile threats."

The two leaders will also discuss ways to advance economic co-operation between their two countries.

Moon assumed presidential duties last month after the National Election Commission declared him winner of a presidential byelection to replace ousted leader Park Geun-hye, who now awaits a corruption trial in jail.