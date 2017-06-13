UK leader holds talks with on government alliance

LONDON — Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May will meet with a Northern Ireland-based party to see if they can together push through the Conservative Party's agenda after a disastrous snap election left her short of a majority in Parliament.

The talks Tuesday with the Democratic Unionist Party follows her apology to Conservative rank-and-file lawmakers in a meeting which signalled she would be more open to consultation, particularly with business leaders demanding answers about the details on Britain's departure from the European Union.