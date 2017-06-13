Video expert to take stand again in Ohio officer's retrial
CINCINNATI — A video analysis expert will take the witness stand again Tuesday in a police shooting retrial in Ohio.
Grant Fredericks was called by prosecutors in the murder retrial of former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing in the 2015 shooting of Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist.
Fredericks on Monday testified that his frame-by-frame breakdown of Tensing's body camera footage doesn't support the white officer's claims that his arm was stuck in DuBose's steering wheel and that he was being dragged.
Tensing's attorney will question the Spokane, Washington-based expert Tuesday. The
Tensing's first trial ended with a hung jury last November.
