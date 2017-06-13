Warsaw Muslims call off event following far-right threats

WARSAW, Poland — The Muslim community in Warsaw has cancelled a public event aimed at countering stereotypes about Islam after receiving threats from far-right nationalists.

A Muslim community leader, Ahmad Alattal, said hateful comments were made online about Tuesday's open house at the Muslim Cultural Center, which many schoolchildren had planned to attend.

The development comes amid rising animosity toward Muslims in largely Catholic Poland. The European Commission launched legal action Tuesday against Poland, Hungary and Czech Republic for failing to accept refugees as part of a legally-binding EU plan.