Warsaw Muslims call off event following far-right threats
A
A
Share via Email
WARSAW, Poland — The Muslim community in Warsaw has
A Muslim community leader, Ahmad Alattal, said hateful comments were made online about Tuesday's open house at the Muslim Cultural Center, which many schoolchildren had planned to attend.
The development comes amid rising animosity toward Muslims in largely Catholic Poland. The European Commission launched legal action Tuesday against Poland, Hungary and Czech Republic for failing to accept refugees as part of a legally-binding EU plan.
Poland's government says it would rather be fined than accept Muslim refugees, whom it views as potential terrorist threats.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Vancouver man dies after pistol shooting competition accident
-
Thousands of bees dead after vandals destroy hives, gardens belonging to Halifax youth project
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia, damaging winds, large hail possible
-
In housing crunch, 15,000 to 28,000 Toronto homes sit empty, says new city report