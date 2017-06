2 people dead after Nairobi building collapse; 1 missing

NAIROBI, Kenya — An official says two people have died after the collapse of a condemned building in a low-income area of Kenya's capital.

The deputy director of the National Disaster Management Unit, Pius Mwachi, says a woman who had been pulled from the rubble died from her injuries at a hospital. On Tuesday, rescuers pulled the body of a child from the rubble. The building collapsed late Monday.

Mwachi says the woman who died is the mother of the dead child and two other children who were rescued alive.

Mwachi says one man is still believed to be trapped in the rubble.