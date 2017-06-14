News / World

7 men arrested in Puerto Rico in child pornography case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Federal authorities in Puerto Rico have arrested seven men in a child pornography case involving children as young as 3 years old.

Officials say the suspects face charges including possessing, distributing and advertising child pornography.

The office of Homeland Security Investigations in Puerto Rico said Wednesday it is seeing a growing trend of adults coercing children online to provide sexually explicit material of themselves.

The suspects face 15 to 30 years in prison if found guilty.

