Aid needed for Guatemalans who fled to Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's National Human Rights Commission has called on the government to institute protective measures for some 400 Guatemalans living in unsanitary conditions in a makeshift camp near the border.

The Guatemalan families fled through the jungle to Mexico in early June as Guatemalan police and soldiers moved in with a judge's order to remove them from a forest reserve where they had lived for years.

The rights commission said in a statement Wednesday that the camp in the community of El Desengano in Campeche state needs medical services to protect against outbreak of contagious disease.