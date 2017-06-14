Atlantic City casino revenue up 4.3 per cent in May

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Atlantic City's casinos saw gambling revenue increase 4.3 per cent in May compared to a year ago, to more than $229 million.

And if the now-shuttered Trump Taj Mahal were removed from the equation, the seven surviving casinos would have posted a 12- per cent increase last month.

Figures released Wednesday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement also show the continued steady rise of internet gambling revenue in the largest online market in the country. Online gambling revenue was up more than 27 per cent in May.

Only Bally's saw a revenue decrease in May, and it was a minuscule decline.