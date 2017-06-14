Egypt pushes ahead with islands deal after clashes
CAIRO — A second Egyptian parliament committee has approved a 2016 agreement to transfer two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, hours after clashes between police and opponents of the deal in downtown Cairo.
Another committee approved the deal on Tuesday.
When the agreement came to light last year it sparked the biggest protests of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's rule. Eight people arrested during the clashes late Tuesday remained in custody.
The government maintains the islands have always been Saudi. Critics say their transfer amounts to treason.