Egypt pushes ahead with islands deal after clashes

CAIRO — A second Egyptian parliament committee has approved a 2016 agreement to transfer two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, hours after clashes between police and opponents of the deal in downtown Cairo.

Members of the defence and national security committee say they approved the pact in a closed meeting on Wednesday, paving the way for the document to be ratified by the full house, a virtual foregone conclusion given that the 596-seat chamber is packed with government supporters.

Another committee approved the deal on Tuesday.

When the agreement came to light last year it sparked the biggest protests of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's rule. Eight people arrested during the clashes late Tuesday remained in custody.