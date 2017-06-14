News / World

Fact sheet: 2018 Acura TLX

2018 Acura TLX 3.5L SH-AWD A-Spec Advance

BASE PRICE: $33,000 for base TLX 2.4L; $36,200 for base 3.5L; $42,800 for base 3.5L A-Spec; $44,800 for A-Spec SH-AWD; $45,750 for A-Spec SH-AWD Advance.

AS TESTED: $46,700.

TYPE: Front-engine, all-wheel-drive, five-passenger, compact, luxury sedan.

ENGINE: 3. 5-litre , single overhead cam, direct injection V-6 with i-VTEC.

MILEAGE: 20 mpg (city), 29 mpg (highway).

TOP SPEED: 130 mph.

LENGTH: 191.5 inches.

WHEELBASE: 109.3 inches.

CURB WEIGHT: 3,838 pounds.

BUILT AT: Marysville, Ohio.

OPTIONS: None.

DESTINATION CHARGE: $950.

