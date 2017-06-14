Fact sheet: 2018 Acura TLX
2018 Acura TLX 3.5L SH-AWD A-Spec Advance
BASE PRICE: $33,000 for base TLX 2.4L; $36,200 for base 3.5L; $42,800 for base 3.5L A-Spec; $44,800 for A-Spec SH-AWD; $45,750 for A-Spec SH-AWD Advance.
AS TESTED: $46,700.
TYPE: Front-engine, all-wheel-drive, five-passenger, compact, luxury sedan.
ENGINE: 3.
MILEAGE: 20 mpg (city), 29 mpg (highway).
TOP SPEED: 130 mph.
LENGTH: 191.5 inches.
WHEELBASE: 109.3 inches.
CURB WEIGHT: 3,838 pounds.
BUILT AT: Marysville, Ohio.
OPTIONS: None.
DESTINATION CHARGE: $950.
